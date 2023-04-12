The city of Alcoa took the last step from local, governing bodies on Tuesday, April 11, to change the process for nominations to the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. In November, the Blount County Commission initiated the same change, followed by approval from Maryville City Council earlier this month.
Maryville council members and Alcoa Mayor Tanya Martin said the cities’ joint efforts are to stand in solidarity with the county. Martin added during a phone call Wednesday that her and other elected officials should reflect the voice of the community, which is who would suffer the most without a local hospital.
Now that the county and both cities have passed resolutions to allow themselves and Maryville College to bypass a nominating committee and make direct appointments to the hospital board, it’s unclear how or if the change can go into effect. In addition to allowing direct appointments, it would expand the nominating committee with representatives from the governments.
Blount County attorney Craig Garrett has said in former Daily Times reporting the hospital board will also need a majority vote to change its appointing process in addition to the three governments’ passed resolutions.
The hospital has taken a different stance.
In an email Wednesday, a statement from the hospital’s chief legal officer LaJuana Atkins says before the three governments can vote on and affirm a change such as the board nominating process, the hospital board must first draft the proposed amendment.
Although the county is seeking to potentially change who oversees operations of the hospital, it is currently managed by an incorporation under the same title, BMH Inc. As mandated by Chapter 187 of the Private Acts of 1945 of the state of Tennessee, Blount County created BMH Inc. to oversee hospital operations with a board of directors.
Defined objectives, structure and operations of the hospital and its board fall under what’s known as the Charter of Incorporation. In order to make changes to Blount Memorial’s charter, the charter states all three governmental bodies — Blount County and the two cities — must pass a resolution in support of the change.
Blount Memorial board bylaws, which are underlying rules of regulation within a charter, state its board members must pass any changes to the bylaws by a two-thirds majority.
In previous amendments to the Blount Memorial charter, all three governments and the hospital board approved charter changes by a majority vote. While Alcoa city attorney Stephanie Coleman said the next steps are uncertain, after Tuesday’s meeting she added that in the past, governments have gone before the hospital board to approve and enact changes to the charter.
According to documents sent in 2019 from former hospital CEO Don Heinemann to county leadership, former amendments to the hospital charter included record of the three governments’ passed resolutions, then an affirmation from a majority vote of the hospital board. Letters to the state requesting the two charter amendments were sent from hospital board members the day after its affirmation vote.
Documents don’t specify where the charter amendments were originally drafted before the three governing bodies and hospital board voted on the change.
