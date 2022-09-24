Electric and wastewater customers of the city of Alcoa will see two new changes within the next several months.
Any household that receives services from the Alcoa Electric Department will be able to receive text updates for area outages or other emergency situations. Single family homes with a special wastewater attachment — a grinder tank — that use Alcoa Water and Wastewater Services will likely see an additional $10 base charge starting on the Jan. 1, 2023, billing cycle.
During a briefing on Friday, Sept. 23, City Manager Mark Johnson explained municipal mass messaging systems are allowed for purposes like emergency updates for electric customers. Messages can either go out to everyone in the system or be split by circuit areas.
Messages will be sent to the primary phone number on AED accounts, and people will be able to opt out of not receiving any messages. Multiple numbers on the same account can also be added to the messaging system.
The city found that 86% of the phone numbers listed on AED accounts are eligible to receive messages. A notice will be attached to the next bill that customers receive to advise anyone who may need to change their primary account phone number with the city to do so.
The messaging system will cost the city approximately $5,000 per year and does not need to go to a vote by the Alcoa Board of Commissioners.
However, the board will vote on the amendments to billing for wastewater customers with grinder tanks.
Johnson explained grinder tanks are inserted in residents’ yards when wastewater has to travel uphill to reach municipal sewage lines. Often, these tanks are inserted when a home has had a septic failure and needs to attach to municipal sewer or the design of a property placed a home lower than the sewage line.
The state updated wastewater regulations and mandated that municipalities take ownership of or oversee the grinder tanks, and Alcoa chose the latter. Johnson explained the $10 upcharge for any household lawn that has a grinder tank as an “insurance policy.”
If the tank stops working for any reason, the resident will be able to notify the city, who will send workers to remediate the issue. Alcoa will also upkeep normal wear and tear on the tanks.
The amendments to wastewater billing will be on board agendas for October and November, and residents will receive a notice before billing is adjusted.
