The smell of breakfast food filled Alcoa High School Saturday morning, March 25, as the Alcoa Kiwanis hosted their 32nd annual pancake breakfast to raise funds for charitable efforts around the community. For three hours starting at 7:30 a.m., a team of about 70 volunteers served hundreds of people with sausage, coffee, juice, and of course, pancakes.
Pancake Chairman Brad Smith said that the breakfast was already well on its way to being more successful than last year. Donations in 2022 — the first in-person pancake breakfast since the COVID-19 pandemic — totaled over $46,000.
“We already had just $300 less than that by the time we opened our doors this morning,” he said.
The team of volunteers who contribute to the breakfast are mostly to thank for that number. They work ahead of time to raise the majority of the money from corporate sponsors, who pay for things like logo placement on advertising boards set up around the gym where breakfast is served. Others might provide ingredients. The coffee, for example, was courtesy of Starbucks. The pancake batter came from IHOP.
Seeing who can raise the most money leads to friendly competition, Jim Warner said. He has worked the kitchen at previous pancake breakfasts, but this year he wandered the gym with a camera to document the morning.
“We divide into about 6 teams and work to sell tickets and recruit sponsors,” he said. Last year, his team won.
But it’s not all about competition and money, he said. Warner has been a member of Alcoa Kiwanis since 2006, and he said the biggest part of the breakfast is what it does for the community. Not only does it raise money to help several charitable causes, but it also brings people from around the county together.
“It’s more than a pancake breakfast,” he said. “It’s a social event.”
The breakfast, he said, is often a who’s who of public figures from around the county. But beyond that, it’s also a place for people to get together with their family, friends and loved ones. Saturday morning, he was struck by the number of former Kiwanis members who still came to the breakfast to show their support. Some were faces he hadn’t seen in years.
Many of the guests at the breakfast also came to show their support. Teressa Boring, for example, said she comes to the breakfast every year to see her friends.
“It brings out all the community together,” she said. “I really like to come and visit with people because I usually see people I know here.”
She buys her tickets every year from one of her coworkers who is a Kiwanis member.
Just like the wide range of people from around the community who come to the breakfast every year, Alcoa Kiwanis’ financial contributions are also spread around the community. The emphasis is on children and families, but the group doesn’t limit itself. From scholarships to tricycles for kids with disabilities, a flier at the breakfast proudly states that the total monetary support given to kids and families last year was over $45,000.
This year, the breakfast came with a twist. The pandemic forced Alcoa Kiwanis to innovate in 2021, leading them to run a drive-thru version of the pancake breakfast. The system was successful enough that organizers have decided to offer the option again alongside the classic breakfast. Prepacked takeout boxes waited in the kitchen for the addition of sausage and pancakes before being carried out to waiting customers.
The addition, Smith said, saw mixed results.
“I don’t think enough people know about it,” he said. “Some people have walked in here when they could have just driven their car out and gotten it taken out to them. But that’s OK.”
No matter how customers may order their pancakes, they’re still supporting the cause. Smith won’t know exactly how much money the breakfast raised until all the checks come in, but he’s confident this is going to be a great year for the Alcoa Kiwanis.
