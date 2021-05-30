Alcoa city commissioners returned to regular public briefings last week, holding their first in more than a year as City Manager Mark Johnson caught them up on a variety of significant projects in the works.
Johnson discussed city and Tennessee Department of Transportation roadwork, the Amazon warehouse, Springbrook Farm, schools, Company Distilling, greenways and a variety of other endeavors leaders are tackling as they move into the 2022 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
After the city struggled to make technology work for these briefings when COVID-19 closed public meetings, those meetings were suspended, leaving minor updates to commission meetings.
But on Friday, Johnson reviewed nearly 100 slides of new and updated information — starting with good news about the final stretch of the fiscal 2021 budget.
He reported the city was 13% ahead of monthly sales tax revenues by March 21 and 22.4% ahead of last year’s revenues on the same date.
The city was also $94,272 over budget by the end of March and may be more than $10,000 in the black when the current fiscal year concludes.
“Things look good but don’t take that as the trend,” Johnson cautioned commissioners. “All these statistics are just forecasts. We’ll have to see.”
He noted these estimates included what the city recently had to refund to an unnamed taxpayer, a surprise $563,715 dent in the fiscal year he announced during the city’s May 14 budget workshop.
Alcoa’s down-the-road fiscal plan banks on residential and commercial development at Springbrook Farm off North Hall Road, where a variety of sit-down and fast-food restaurants, a Food City, apartment buildings, small single-family home lots, a massive distillery operation at the old ALCOA Inc. brick mill, apartment buildings and hotels all are getting closer to reality.
It also banks on the Amazon warehouse, currently in early phases of construction at the corner of U.S. Highway 129 and Pellissippi Parkway. Johnson said Friday the warehouse may be operational by May 2022.
Alcoa is providing water and electricity to the more than 1-million-square-foot building. Leaders report the water connection is complete, the electric connection is partially complete and the sewer connection will get underway soon.
Between road construction, right of way acquisition efforts, utilities and a $6 million loan to the Blount County Industrial Board, a bond the city issued early this year, the city continues making significant investments as it plays its part in seeing the Amazon project through.
At Springbrook Farm, Johnson told commissioners projects are steadily moving forward. The first development there, a Marriot brand Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel, celebrated a ribbon-cutting on May 6.
Johnson reported now the area’s planned Food City has laid a foundation and may start construction in late July.
Perhaps the largest recruit Springbrook Farm scored came in March when Company Distilling announced it would build on most of the land between Pistol Creek and Marconi Boulevard. Helmed by Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton and former Jack Daniels master distiller Jeff Arnett, the project is set not only to establish a distilling facility and restaurant but also a series of park-like areas and a greenway on the path of an old rail line.
Additionally, Johnson noted Texas Roadhouse may move to the Springbrook Property soon, Bluedog Capital Partners recently purchased land for apartments they intend to build, and numerous small residential lots are under consideration.
Amid discussions about development, commissioners questioned Johnson about long-discussed plans to expand Alcoa Intermediate School. Commissioner Tanya Martin said she expected parents to show up at June’s commission meeting to address leadership about the project, which has been in fiscal limbo for years.
Johnson noted in his fiscal 2022 budget workshop that the city was exploring ways to bankroll a first phase of the project, potentially pulling $15 million in bonds to make it happen.
But the budget has not been finalized yet and some have said the project needs to be fully — not partially — funded as soon as possible.
“However you want to address it, your five people are behind you,” Martin told Johnson, emphasizing her and other commissioners’ support.
The next Board of Commissioners meeting is set for June 8 to pass the new budget on first reading.
