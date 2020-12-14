Alcoa is looking for grant money to fund a nearly $1 million project for the city’s water system to guarantee continued services in case of extreme power loss.
An application for $790,125 in grants is on its way to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and then the Federal Emergency Management Agency from Alcoa’s Public Works and Engineering Department.
City commissioners approved the application unanimously Dec. 8, and it was due Friday, Dec. 11.
The city wants to buy $903,000 in electric switching gear and generators to serve as backup power at Alcoa’s water treatment filter plant, 302 Sam Houston Road.
“Power has always been reliable at the plant,” notes from the Dec. 8 meeting stated. “But taking into consideration the important health aspects of continuously providing safe drinking water, staff feels that this grant would help ensure that the city of Alcoa — as well as the other communities served by our water system — would have access to clean water in the event of a major disaster should it occur.”
The department is asking FEMA for $677,250 and TEMA for a $225,750 matching grant: The city would pay half of the TEMA money, ultimately footing only $112,875 of the bill.
City funding would come from the water and wastewater reserves, according to commission notes.
Disaster preparedness
If power did fail at the site, it would require two backup generators, application notes explain.
One generator would be installed at the water treatment plant itself. The second would be placed at the raw water intake facility (which is across the street from the treatment plant).
Since the water treatment plant serves nearly 58% of Blount County’s population (based on 2010 census estimations in the application), the project would benefit some 71,045 customers locally.
Public Works and Engineering Director Shane Snodderly told The Daily Times Monday that outages are rare and there’s already at least one failsafe in place: storage tanks.
These are gravity operated, Snodderly explained, and could provide customers water for about two days.
A recent, larger outage at the plant happened on May 27 and 28 of 2017 when, according to the application, “extreme storms” caused trees to fall on power lines, cutting plant power for more than 40 hours total.
The Daily Times also reported that, on May 27, a tractor broke a utility pole and caused more than 1,000 customers to lose power on those two days.
Over the past 10 years, the plant was without power for a total 279 hours or 12.4 days, according to the application.
Hazard mitigation
Blount County Emergency Management Director Lance Coleman and a team of experts recently developed for the county a Hazard Mitigation Plan, which local most governments adopted in 2019.
Without that plan, Alcoa would not have access to the kind of TEMA/FEMA funds it’s now seeking.
Alcoa is not the first local government to seek grant money through this program and, Coleman said, probably not the last.
“It really opened a lot of doors for us,” Coleman said Monday. “I’m excited about it because these are federal funds: We all pay federal income taxes, so why not bring that money back here?”
Snodderly said if the department doesn’t get the grant money, it still will move forward with a different strategy, one officials were planning on before this money became available.
That plan involves installing generator hookups and getting on a list of agencies to receive portable generators in the case of a major disaster.
Coleman said according to state-level officials, it could be six months before Alcoa finds out if its application is approved.
