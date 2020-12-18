Four law enforcement agencies participated on Thursday in a police chase that led to the arrest of an Alcoa man who allegedly carjacked a vehicle and shot a woman in Knoxville.
Christopher Lavon Jones, 29, Ash Street, Alcoa, is being held at the Loudon County Jail on bonds totaling $47,500.
Around 5 p.m. Thursday, Alcoa Police officers spotted a vehicle flagged to have been involved in a carjacking in Knoxville the previous day, Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell told The Daily Times.
Officers attempted to pull the car over; however, the driver sped away, ensuing a chase from Hall Street to Eagleton Road, an Alcoa Police report stated.
The driver fled from the vehicle on Thornhill Road and proceeded on foot.
Blount and Knox County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service joined APD officers.
Knox County Air Watch, a division of KCSO, contributed a helicopter to the search.
During the chase, an Alcoa Police officer crashed into a tree and sustained minor injuries. He was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital. APD Administrative Captain Phillip Dunn reported Friday morning that the officer was in stable condition.
Officers found Jones walking away from the scene and arrested him.
He was transported to the Loudon County Jail.
When APD officers searched the stolen vehicle, they found a marijuana grinder and a spent 9 mm cartridge.
He had outstanding warrants in Loudon County for several drug and gun charges, a Loudon County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
The APD report stated that Jones has a warrant from Lenoir City for stalking, from KCSO for aggravated assault and from Knoxville Police Department for aggravated robbery.
Jones also faces charges of evading arrest, possession of stolen property, theft of property, driving on a suspended license and two counts reckless endangerment in Blount County.
