An Alcoa man was booked into the Blount County jail on Saturday after he allegedly led police on a car chase that ended when he struck another vehicle.
William Christopher Sudderth, 50, McArthur Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:47 p.m. June 5 and charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and two counts each of reckless endangerment and failure to appear.
He was being held on bonds totaling $18,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy saw Sudderth pumping gas at Rite Stop, 102 Calderwood Highway, Maryville, and confirmed he had two active arrest warrants, as well as a revoked driver’s license.
Sudderth left the Rite Stop and pulled onto U.S. Highway 411 South as the deputy was confirming the warrants.
The deputy tried to pull Sudderth over, but Sudderth kept driving, eventually accelerating and weaving in and out of traffic at the intersection of Highway 411 South and Foothills Mall Drive, the report states. Sudderth turned onto the U.S. Highway 129 bypass, continued onto the off-ramp and struck the concrete construction barrier, the report states.
The hood of Sudderth’s vehicle flipped up onto the windshield, but he allegedly kept driving, passing vehicles on the road’s shoulder. At the intersection of West Bessemer Street and McCammon Avenue, Sudderth struck another vehicle before stopping in the middle of West Bessemer Street, the report states.
The deputy drew his firearm and ordered Sudderth and his 57-year-old passenger out of the vehicle. The passenger told a deputy he was “begging” Sudderth to stop the vehicle and was scared for his safety because of how Sudderth was driving, the report states.
The 55-year-old driver of the vehicle Sudderth allegedly struck had a small laceration on his face and was treated by American Medical Response.
Sudderth’s failure to appear charges stemmed from prior charges of driving on a suspended license and simple possession, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.
