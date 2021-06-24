An Alcoa man was booked into the Blount County jail on Tuesday after he allegedly had guns in a local hotel room while legally prohibited from doing so.
Leander James Richard, 45, Alcoa Highway, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:36 p.m. June 22 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was issued a $50,000 bond before a Thursday morning hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states four officers arrived at an Alcoa Highway hotel regarding a man who reportedly was walking in and out of his room with a shotgun, loading and unloading it.
The report’s narrative states the hotel was the Royal Extended Stay, 2970 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, but the address listed on the report, as well as the Blount County Sheriff’s Office official booking report, state the incident occurred at the M-Star Hotel, 2962 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
As officers approached the room, the sound of a shotgun slide being racked could be heard, the report states. Officers drew their firearms and commanded the man, Richard, to come out of the room with his hands up, which he did.
Richard wasn’t armed, but a shotgun was lying on a bed, and a handgun was on the nightstand, the report states.
Officers discovered there was an order of protection against Richard on a domestic violence charge, and one of the order’s restrictions was that he couldn’t buy, sell or possess firearms, the report states. Richard was taken into custody.
The shotgun’s chamber was empty, but it had two shells in the feed tube, and one shell was beside the gun on the bed, the report states, while the handgun was unloaded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.