An Alcoa man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed a neighbor’s dog in October.
Charles Brodie Lowe, 34, Cherry Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 29 and charged with cruelty to animals. He was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states deputies responded at approximately 12:15 p.m. Oct. 20 to a disturbance at a Teton Way residence. The complainant said someone shot her dog.
A witness told a deputy she heard three gunshots close to her Pocono Way residence at approximately 12:12 p.m. When she opened her front door, she saw the victim’s tan “mutt” dog, named Buddy, lying “lifeless and bleeding” in the grass approximately 6 feet from her residence, the report states.
The witness said she saw Lowe, then her neighbor, leaving on his motorcycle, and that she then contacted the victim and law enforcement.
Another witness told the deputy he also heard three gunshots and “saw everything.” The witness said that, while in his residence, he heard Lowe yelling at someone, and as the witness looked out his window, he saw Lowe walking his dog and yelling at Buddy.
The witness said that “Buddy would charge towards some of the dogs in the area but was never aggressive towards anyone” and that he saw Buddy start to walk toward Lowe. Lowe then shot Buddy and raced away on his motorcycle, the witness said.
An inspection of Buddy’s body showed a single entry wound in his stomach, the report states, and there was a bullet indention in the ground approximately a foot from Buddy. No evidence was found of a third bullet.
A deputy wasn’t able to reach Lowe at his residence, but did talk to him over the phone. Lowe said Buddy had been a constant problem with his dog and other area dogs, was aggressive and bit him on more than one occasion, the report states.
Lowe allegedly said he never contacted animal control or law enforcement but started carrying his 9mm Springfield XDM handgun in his pocket while walking his dog. He said that at approximately 12:10 p.m. the day of the incident, he let his dog out to use the bathroom, and when Buddy began to charge at his dog, he shot at Buddy three times, the report states.
The report cites Google Earth as showing Lowe shot at Buddy from approximately 122 feet away.
When asked why he didn’t immediately contact law enforcement, Lowe said, “Well I had things to do. I guess that looks bad,” the report states.
