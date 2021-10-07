Officers arrested an Alcoa man late Wednesday after he allegedly parked his car in the middle of the road, got out and started drinking beer, a report states.
Miguel Angel Rodriguez-Montalvo, 36, West Franklin Street, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:36 p.m. Oct. 6.
An officer was driving on Kelvin Road near West Franklin Street and got behind Montalvo's vehicle, the report states. It adds that Montalvo parked on the road, blocked the officer, got out of his vehicle and left the engine running with his driver's side door open.
Then, the report states, Montalvo started drinking beer, looked back at the officer, quickly got back into his car and drove away. The officer pulled Montalvo's vehicle over shortly after.
The officer noted signs of intoxication. Montalvo's eyes allegedly were bloodshot and glassy, the report states, and he smelled like alcohol and appeared to have urinated on himself.
The officer reported that Montalvo didn't pass the standardized field sobriety test, was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence. While being transported, the report states, Montalvo urinated in the back of the cruiser.
Montalvo is being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
