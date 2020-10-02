An Alcoa man was taken into custody Thursday after law enforcement said he held a knife to the throats of two separate people.
Tyris Lemont Harvey, 53, Payne Avenue, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:24 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, aggravated assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $57,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states officers responded at approximately 4:37 p.m. to 206 Griffitt St., Maryville, after a woman reported that Harvey, her daughter’s boyfriend, had a knife to her daughter’s throat.
After arriving and finding a stab wound on the victim’s stomach area, the reporting officer approached Harvey in the front yard of 106 Griffitt St. The officer “un-holstered my firearm and kept it at a low ready position, and I began to give Mr. Harvey verbal commands for him to get on the ground.”
Harvey allegedly didn’t respond initially, continuing to argue with someone at 206 Griffitt St., but eventually acknowledged the commands, putting his hands in the air and asking “For what?”
The officer holstered his firearm and moved Harvey to outside his patrol car, searched him and handcuffed him, and tried to put him in another officer’s car. Harvey, though, allegedly “resisted multiple times” and numerous officers had to help get him in the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, Harvey began kicking at the rear window and saying he couldn’t breathe, but was evaluated again by emergency personnel and cleared, the report states. Officers placed leg restraints on Harvey, during which he allegedly cursed at and spit in the face of an officer.
A spit mask was put on Harvey and he was taken to Blount County jail.
A male victim told the reporting officer that he was arguing with Harvey inside the house, as Harvey said the man owed him money, the report states. Harvey allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and, after another argument, jumped on the man, bit him on the nose and stuck the knife to his throat, a report states.
The man’s girlfriend grabbed Harvey’s arm to prevent him from stabbing the man, the report states, and she told the officer that Harvey then cursed at and tackled her, putting the knife to her neck as well. When she tried to get up, Harvey allegedly punched her in the face.
The man had what appeared to be teeth marks on his nose, and the woman had a lip laceration and on her neck a horizontal scratch mark she said was caused by the knife. Both victims refused medical treatment, the report states.
