An Alcoa man was taken into custody Wednesday after law enforcement officers allegedly purchased crystal methamphetamine from him multiple times during an investigation.
Charles Edward Harvey, 51, Payne Avenue, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:33 p.m. Sept. 30 and charged with two counts of delivering Schedule II drugs. He was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant told The Daily Times in an email that Harvey was arrested on warrants at Alcoa Inn, 2450 Alcoa Highway, as the result of an investigation by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force.
Investigators purchased crystal meth from Harvey “on a couple of separate occasions,” O’Briant said.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from BCSO and the Maryville and Alcoa police departments.
