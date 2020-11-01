An Alcoa man was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly led law enforcement on a foot chase that ended with both he and an officer suffering injuries.
William Christopher Sudderth, 18, Andy Carr Avenue, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, tampering with evidence, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and reckless driving. He was being held on bonds totaling $14,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer responded to a report of a fight at Springbrook Park, 1561 Dalton St., Alcoa. Meanwhile, another officer noticed a vehicle turn left onto Hunt Road matching the description, a silver car with a Pennsylvania tag, of one reportedly carrying the subjects.
The reporting officer found a vehicle matching that description on Dalton Street. Multiple people were exiting the vehicle, and the officer saw Sudderth place a container underneath a fence area on the property, the report states.
After calling Sudderth over and asking what the object was, the officer tried to handcuff him, but Sudderth pulled away and ran off, the report states.
The officer chased Sudderth toward the residence’s backyard, but lost balance on the wet ground and fell on concrete pavement before regaining footing and continuing the chase. The officer eventually tackled Sudderth, and the two fell into a wooded area; another officer then assisted in detaining Sudderth.
The report states Sudderth sustained abrasions on both elbows from the tackle, was treated by American Medical Response and eventually taken to the Blount County jail.
Searching the container Sudderth allegedly placed at the fence area, the officer found 21 green, rectangular pills, identified as Alprazolam, inside an unlabeled pill container.
The officer sustained abrasions on the left palm and hand, right elbow and right knee, plus minor damage to an Apple watch, and the officer’s uniform pants were torn on both knees and “damaged beyond repair.” The officer was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital to receive treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.