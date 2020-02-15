During a Thursday traffic stop, Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alcoa man after he refused to give any information to deputies such as his license and registration, claiming the law didn’t require him to, according to BCSO reports.
Edward Soloe, 51, of Alcoa, was charged with resisting arrest, stop halt or frisk, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, improper display of tag, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving on a suspended license.
At approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, BCSO deputies observed a red 2001 Dodge Caravan with a paper-type registration plate with a Tennessee Code Annotated number and the words “NO COMMERCE” written on it, according to BCSO’s arrest report. Deputies pulled the car over in the 900 block of Northwright Road, Alcoa, for its improper registration tag. During the stop, Soloe refused to give deputies a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or vehicle registration.
“Soloe stated under law he did not have to provide any of that information, nor did he need any of that information to drive a vehicle in Tennessee,” according to the report.
Deputies asked Soloe to step out of the vehicles. He claimed was not required to exit the vehicle, but would anyway.
“The subject was advised he was being placed under arrest and to turn around, (but the) subject refused, and was pulling his arms away while trying to be handcuffed,” the report states.
Soloe was detained without further incident and transported to the Blount County jail. He was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. The minivan was towed to H&H towing in Maryville.
