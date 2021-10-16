Officers arrested an Alcoa man early Thursday morning after he flipped his truck on its side and hit another truck from behind while allegedly under the influence of alcohol, a report states.
Treyvon Darius Hudson, 21, West Newcomen Street, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with driving under the influence.
According to the accident report, Hudson and a 24-year-old man collided at 2:50 a.m. Thursday on the U.S. 129 bypass near the Bessemer exit.
The driver of the other vehicle told officers that he was merging onto the bypass when Hudson's truck quickly appeared from behind and hit him twice, but he didn't know how it happened.
From drivers' statements and investigating the crash site, officers reported that before the other driver merged, Hudson made too sharp of a maneuver and flipped his truck on its side.
Officers further determined that while the truck was on its side, it slid into the back of the other vehicle.
According to the police report, when officers were talking to Hudson, they noted his eyes were red and watery, he was shaky and his speech was slurred and repetitive.
Officers also reported seeing five to eight alcoholic drink cans near the driver's side door and more throughout the truck. Hudson allegedly told officers he had two beers after work.
Officers administered a field sobriety test on Hudson, which he failed, and was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI.
Neither driver sustained serious injuries, but Hudson was transported to Blount Memorial for cuts on his head, arms and hands and to get a blood-alcohol test, officers noted.
