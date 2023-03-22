Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan ended a hearing where an Alcoa man was expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday, March 22 after the defendant failed to take the judicial oath three times. Johnathon Alex Sellers, 22, of Cherry Street, has been charged with the 2019 shooting death of his mother and claimed demons contributed to the killing.
Sellers was arrested in March of 2019 after a standoff with Sevierville Police officers that led them to shoot him five times. He allegedly charged at law enforcement with a shotgun and told police on the way to the hospital that demons made him kill his mother, Kelly Brackin. Brackin’s body was found the same day with eight shotgun wounds.
Sellers, who is scheduled to stand trial April 25, was expected to enter a guilty plea before Judge Duggan Wednesday.
Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond led the prosecution and listed the terms to the court: Sellers would plead guilty to second degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and theft of property and serve 44 years. Two counts of committing murder during a felony would be rolled into the first charge, and he would receive credit for time already spent in jail.
“That will be from March 2, 2019 to March 22, 2023,” Desmond said.
But things fell apart when Sellers took the stand. Judge Duggan attempted to place him under oath twice, and Sellers responded both times with mumbled incomplete sentences about the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Sellers was excused to discuss with his lawyers, Matthew Elrod and Mack Garner, but failed to successfully take the oath a third time.
“All right, we will not be proceeding with the guilty plea today,” Judge Duggan responded.
Desmond told the court prior to the attempts to place Sellers under oath that he had been evaluated by several medical professionals and determined competent to stand trial. Staff with Cherokee Health Systems and the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute certified Sellers as mentally competent in 2020 and 2022.
Elrod also told the court that the defense’ own expert would have nothing to add to the evaluations. That finding was as recent as Monday, March 20.
“It would be her testimony at any further competency hearing that she would have no information that would contradict Moccasin Bend’s most recent finding that he’s competent to stand trial, and there’s nothing that would support an insanity defense,” he said.
Duggan said the findings of the experts would not allow Sellers’ lawyers to ask for a competency hearing on his behalf, but that he would schedule one himself. The hearing was set for Wednesday, March 29.
