The Blount County Commission is scheduled to vote tonight, Feb. 17, on a plan to spend $20 million in federal and state funding to extend water and wastewater lines, while city officials wait to hear how the projects would affect their operations.
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said he first learned of the plan Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell presented to the commission Jan. 27 when he read about it in the newspaper. “We weren’t included in the conversations,” Johnson said.
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said, “We did know there were federal dollars allocated to county mayors that would be distributed to water districts.”
“We are not familiar with the proposed project plans,” McClain said, “but in our usual collaborative spirit, we will be meeting together to determine what the future looks like and how we get there.”
The plans call for spending $12.9 million from Blount County’s allocation of federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act and $7.2 million from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on water and wastewater projects that range from Louisville to Townsend and Friendsville to Seymour.
Part of the plan would allow the Tuckaleechee Utility District to access water through Knox Chapman Utility District and South Blount Utility District.
Currently TUD is the second largest customer of the City of Alcoa Water Department, after Arconic. “We have a sizable monetary investment in order to serve Tuckaleechee,” Johnson said.
During last month’s presentation to the commission utility officials talked about the need to provide a second water line to Tuckaleechee, which serves 4,500 customers and currently has no backup line.
They also talked about the ability to draw water from other sources, citing a drought that had Alcoa and Maryville issuing mandatory water conservation orders in late September 2007 because of the low level of the Little River.
A “Talking Points” document prepared for the commission says under the TUD project, “Reduce dependence on the unreliable Little River source via the City of Alcoa.”
Johnson noted that working together Alcoa and Maryville quickly installed a secondary intake in 2007. The Daily Times archives show that began pumping about 9 million gallons of water a day by late October.
Today, Johnson said, “We’ve got plenty of capacity.” Alcoa’s water plant is at half capacity, and the city has the capability to pump an additional 12 million gallons a day with 12 hours notice, he said.
“I don’t see the need to subsidize a Knox County utility coming into Blount County,” he said, noting also that he doesn’t know the engineering discussions that have taken place to develop the plan.
“Our concern is that we don’t lose the Tuckaleechee Utility District as a customer,” Johnson said. “We’ve got the capacity in place to provide as much water as anybody needs.”
In order to cover costs, any loss of income would have to be absorbed by other customers, which include about 3,900 residents inside the Alcoa’s city limits and 5,300 outside, Johnson said.
The county plan to extend water and wastewater services will need further study and coordination, Johnson said. “That’s an awful lot of money to sink in the ground and then decide what the effects are.”
