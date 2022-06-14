The sale of Blount Broadcasting Corporation earlier this year led to uncertainty about the future of Maryville Red Rebels and Alcoa Tornadoes football broadcasts in the community that claims both legacy teams as its own, but deals have been secured to provide both schools a radio outlet this fall.
Wayne Kiser, who will enter into his fourth season as the play-by-play announcer for “Rebel Radio” — the program covering Maryville High games — announced Tuesday that Friday night games will be broadcast on WDKW-FM, Duke 95.7, a Knoxville-based station owned by Midwest Communications.
Meanwhile, according to Marty Millsaps — who began calling Alcoa games for “Too Hype Sports” in 2007 — told The Daily Times this week that the Tornadoes’ radio home would be on WJBZ-FM, Praise 96.3.
“We’ve worked with Praise before, and they were exceptional,” said Millsaps, who’s currently recruiting corporate sponsorship to help finance the broadcast. “We’ve always wanted to do whatever the Alcoa program wants and needs, and we’ve been willing to go wherever Alcoa wants us to. This year, we’re just happy that Praise is willing to work with us again and give us an opportunity to put Alcoa football back on the air.”
The dissolution of Blount Broadcast, owned by Jim and Johnnie Sexton, took place last spring due to the couple’s decision to retire from the radio business. WLOD-AM and FM were sold to Radio Loudon, and in April the pair sold the AM and FM frequencies of both WGAP and WKVL — home of “Rebel Radio” and “Too Hype Sports,” respectively — to Loud Media.
Although final FCC approval likely won’t come before the third quarter of the year, the new company has already assumed control of the two stations, moving operations to Knoxville and forcing Kiser and Millsaps to make alternate arrangements for broadcasts that will begin in August, shortly after the 2022-23 academic year begins.
“We’ve been fortunate to serve the Maryville community, and we didn’t want to let down our listeners who have supported us for years,” Kiser said. “It was critical that we didn’t just find a home, but that it was a good home, and I think we’ve achieved that with Duke FM. It’s a station with a great coverage area that includes all of Blount County, a good portion of Knoxville and a lot of the surrounding area as well. My wife made the comment the other day that you can go to dinner in Knoxville and not miss a minute of the broadcast.”
Midwest Communications has other holdings in the East Tennessee radio market, including WIMZ-FM 103.5; WJXB-FM B97.5; and WNFZ-FM Jack 94.3. According to Michael Brody, Duke FM was originally licensed to the City of Maryville and broadcasts from a tower located in the Louisville community, meaning that even though the station’s operations are in Knoxville, its Blount County ties are lengthy ones, going back to its original license as WGAP-FM in 1990.
“In that regard, it’s a perfect fit, because it goes back to what we feel is most important: community,” Brody said. “We believe local radio is best when it serves the local community, and Maryville High School football does that. It’s good for Maryville, and it’s good for a lot of the area teams that play Maryville, like Bearden and other Knoxville teams. All their fans will be able to listen as well, and we expect it to be great exposure for their sponsors.”
The station, Brody added, pulls roughly 45,000 listeners weekly. As for auxiliary programming and content, Millsap’s pre-game show will be featured on Facebook Live, and Kiser said Maryville fans can keep up with @RebelRadioMHS on Facebook and Twitter.
“We’re just grateful to be able to come back this fall and keep these football games on the air,” Millsaps said. “I know I speak for Wayne as well when I say it’s a privilege to be able to do this, and to find radio stations that believe in it enough to keep these broadcasts going.”
“We appreciate that Duke FM believed in our product and chose to invest back into Blount County for the 2022 season, and hopefully for years to come,” Kiser added. “My team is excited to get started.”
