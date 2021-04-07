David Carswell couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
The Alcoa Police chief remembers his reaction to television news coverage of George Floyd’s death, a moment that sparked outrage across the country and brought national criticisms of law enforcement to a fever pitch.
“I’ve been in this (profession) for a total of 29 years, 27 with the Alcoa Police Department,” Carswell told The Daily Times. “And what I saw on TV initially, it absolutely disturbed me, just like it did everybody else. I probably had the same reaction, like disbelief, ‘Am I seeing what I’m seeing?’”
Floyd, a Black man, died after being arrested by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin is currently on trial for Floyd’s death, the latest development in a situation that has forced issues of race and police brutality into the nation’s collective mindset.
Some police leaders have stayed silent on the topic, while others have explicitly expressed their concerns. Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy tweeted right after Floyd’s death that officers who don’t see a problem with what happened should turn in their badges.
His tweet went viral.
The Daily Times reached out to local police officials to gauge their reactions to Floyd’s death and Chauvin’s trial, interviewing both Carswell and Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp. Blount County Sheriff James Berrong declined to comment through BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant.
APD Chief: Agencies need to meet standards
Carswell said he hasn’t been following the trial due to his busy day-to-day schedule. He also hasn’t heard any talk from officers about it.
“There have been no watercooler discussions,” Carswell said.
What he is aware of, though, is what he perceives as a lack of effort by law enforcement agencies to meet professional standards. All three of Blount County’s larger departments are both state and internationally accredited, which is a voluntary process, Carswell said. But that’s not the case everywhere.
“We have to do everything that we can to meet professional standards,” Carswell said. “Unfortunately, there are some agencies out there that just don’t do that. They don’t even set a bar for themselves.”
To become internationally accredited, law enforcement agencies must meet industry standards of four police organizations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriff’s Association and Police Executive Research Forum.
Carswell said law enforcement agencies should be made to meet at least state accreditation requirements, a process he says “professionalizes the way the departments are managed” as well as “the way the training of the officers is conducted.” Agencies must meet a certain number of professional standards to receive accreditation, he said.
“This should have been a requirement for all law enforcement agencies,” Carswell said.
After Floyd’s death, the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, followed by then-President Donald Trump, pushed for policy certification/reform. APD certified its policies then; doing so through that association meets federal guidelines and recommendations as well.
But public temperament to law enforcement is different now than he has ever seen it, Carswell said. Public support has soured partly due to wrong actions by police and also because of public misperceptions.
“It’s just an extremely hard job to do, day in and day out,” Carswell said. “It’s extremely stressful. Not everybody we deal with is calm, cool and collected. It is a tough job to pull, and we have to have the public support.”
This isn’t the first time Carswell has shared his thoughts on Floyd’s death, either; he said in an open letter to the community last summer that Chauvin “was a monster wearing a law enforcement uniform” and that local police should “ethically serve the Alcoa community with devotion to duty and detail to professionalism.”
MPD chief: Current policies are solid
Maryville’s Crisp is in the same boat as his Alcoa counterpart; he hasn’t followed the trial except hearing about it briefly through news coverage. His department, which Crisp said has been internationally accredited since 1990, also looked into its policies at the mandate of police organizations and the federal government after Floyd’s death.
“We revisited our policy, tweaked it to make sure that it met all the bullet points of what the recommendations were ...,” Crisp said.
After submitting its policies for review, MPD again received certification, Crisp said. Agencies that didn’t do so weren’t eligible for federal grants.
“I tweaked my policy just a little bit, but for the most part, my policy was correct,” Crisp said, adding that “we’re exactly where we should be.”
MPD reviews all of its policies and procedures annually, adjusting for law changes; the department also adjusts on the fly in situations like Floyd’s death, when police behaviors need to be reevaluated. When Crisp makes a change to MPD’s policies, he has to inform the appropriate channels.
“Our policy was strong, had good foundation,” Crisp said. “Followed the rule of law. We were good.”
Besides saying that his department doesn’t “condone the actions of an officer when they do something wrong,” Crisp said he didn’t feel it was appropriate to comment on an ongoing trial. The ordeal, though, hasn’t weakened his stance on law enforcement.
“I’m very proud of this profession,” Crisp said. “I think it’s a very noble profession and I’m very proud of the men and women of our department and also the men and women who wear the badge and stand between good and evil all across the United States of America.”
