Alcoa and Maryville are moving to work through a process that will see nearly 240 acres of property called Partnership Park North — just east of Louisville Road near McGhee Tyson Airport — trade hands.
Owned by the Blount County/Alcoa/Maryville Industrial Development Board (IDB), the land currently is inside Alcoa city limits. Leaders want to put it in Maryville’s urban growth boundary so that it ultimately can be served by Maryville infrastructure.
But doing this will take more than a simple, board-driven annexation.
Leaders are following Tennessee code to convene a committee of representatives from the county and the cities and other entities. That committee may be fully in place by this fall and will work together to examine and approve the process.
Some documents are calling it a “swap.”
“Partnership Park (North) has always sort of bothered me as being Alcoa’s responsibility to provide utilities,” City Manager Mark Johnson said in a recent interview. “We’ve got plenty of electric, so that’s not an issue. It’s more sewer, which is extremely expensive to get to.”
Essentially, he added, it’s going to be easier and less expensive for Maryville to provide sewer. “I don’t want to have to issue the bonds to do that,” Johnson said.
For Alcoa, the land transfer is about not having the infrastructure resources to serve Partnership Park North. For Maryville, it’s more about not having enough land to meet current industrial demands.
“We find ourselves almost completely built out,” Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said in a recent interview. “Big Springs (Industrial Park) is virtually built out. Partnership Park South is soon to be built out.”
Maryville is essentially running out of space to locate larger businesses. And with a market that’s seeing much higher interest, there are ongoing conversations about how to amend the space issue.
Though buying more land is not off the table, McClain noted it was important to “take the land we already own and make sure it’s more viable.”
Maryville already is doing that with acreage at Laurel Branch Park — bisected by the extended Robert C. Jackson Drive — where it plans to spend millions adding infrastructure and making the land more marketable.
Now it could do something similar at Partnership Park North in the years to come. The land is and will continue to be owned by the IDB, so any property taxes or other payments would be split between the entities therein.
But it would be mostly Maryville’s to develop.
Johnson, McClain and Blount Partnership CEO Bryan Daniels said there is interest in the property right now and it’s more immediate than ever.
“We’ve just held it there because there’s no point in developing out your properties until you’re ready to use them,” Daniels said in a phone interview. “So we’ve just sat on it. ... We’ve never really pushed the property because we never really needed it.”
That’s changed.
“We’re now in a position where our activity continues to grow,” Daniels said. “We’re very selective as far as who we’re trying to go after and court, so now it’s time to really look at the infrastructure there.”
Daniels said not only the sewer but the roadways in the area need attention, adding Tennessee Department of Transportation is assessing access for the area.
There already are water lines and an electric substation for the park, Daniels said.
What lies ahead for this project are a set of pending agreements that, according to leaders, are expected to go through smoothly.
Not only do the cities have to agree to the swap — the coordinating committee does too.
On Tuesday night, Maryville City Council members nominated Keri Prigmore and Steve West to the committee.
Johnson said Alcoa city commissioners likely will nominate members during their September meeting.
Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt volunteered to serve as a representative as well.
Though specific companies have expressed interest in the land, leaders said no one has made a commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.