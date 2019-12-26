In the first 88 days of the school year, Alcoa City Schools logged 6,228 student visits to the office for medical needs.
The district has a full-time nurse at three of its schools, and Director Brian Bell told the school board during its meeting this month, “We probably do need a nurse at the high school.”
Just 58% of Tennessee public schools have a full-time nurse, according to the state Department of Health.
The state Basic Education Program (BEP) formula provides funding toward just one nurse per 3,000 students, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends one school nurse for every 750 students. With about 2,150 students, Alcoa already is well within that lower ratio.
According to Patty Thomas, director of nursing services and other programs for the district, during the first semester Alcoa had:
- 1,771 visits to the elementary clinic with its registered nurse
- 2,242 visits to the intermediate school clinic, where the district’s lead RN is stationed
- 1,647 visits to the middle school clinic, which has a licensed practical nurse
- 568 visits to the high school’s office/student affairs desk for medical needs and medication administration.
Because the high school does not have a nurse stationed in its clinic, a nurse from one of the other schools responds when needed.
Those numbers include not only illness visits but also students who go for daily prescription medications, Thomas told the school board during its Dec. 17 meeting.
“Our nurses take care of chronic pediatric illnesses (such as diabetes and asthma) along with providing care for minor injuries and sickness to more extreme emergencies such as broken bones and anaphylactic reactions,” Thomas said in an e-mail. “They also help conduct state-mandated health screenings, teach CPR classes, assist with AED (automated external defibrillator) drills and checks, provide student/staff education, maintain immunization records, and consult with physicians and parents.”
“In addition to the physical health needs of students, our nurses are also often the frontline in addressing and assisting with the ever-increasing mental health needs as well,” Thomas said.
Bills introduced in the General Assembly this year would have changed the BEP funding formula for school nurses to 1:700 students. A fiscal note attached to the proposed legislation estimated that could add more than 1,000 funded school nurse positions across the state but would cost the state more than $42.6 million.
