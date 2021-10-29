Generations of Alcoa residents learned in the same classrooms where today's middle school students sit, and Principal Chelsi long hopes to honor that history while raising funds for classroom technology.
The current Alcoa Middle School building has a rich history, she noted, with sections built in 1939 and 1963. It served as the high school until six years ago, when grades 9-12 moved to a new building.
The existing furniture and technology stayed behind, leaving middle school classrooms with Promethean interactive screens that may be older than the students. While that age wouldn't have been a problem with a chalk board, today it means outdated software incompatible with newer laptops.
The "Our Legacy, Their Future" campaign will allow donors to honor the past while investing in the future. The money will pay for new technology, and donors and honorees will be recognized with plaques displayed in the building, much like the new Alcoa High School has done.
"We have had some phenomenal educators, community members and students," Long notes, and this will provide a way to honor those who have taught, learned or otherwise been connected with the building in any way.
"We're really trying to honor our community," she said. "It's also about the future of the students we have today."
Alcoa Middle has set four tiers for donors, starting at $100. Donors can adopt one of about 30 classrooms for $3,000, a science lab for $5,000 and large spaces such as the library for $10,000.
The plan is to outfit most rooms with a 75-inch TV and iPad, allowing teachers to walk around the room while controlling the display. Some classrooms may opt for an IPEVO system, using a special pen and interactive whiteboard.
"Every cent of this money will be used to update the technology and resources in the classrooms," Long said.
AMS invested in other improvements over the past summer, including painting halls and classrooms and a new mural by Gale Hinton in the cafeteria.
For more information about being a donor, email Long at clong@alcoaschools.net. A flyer describing the Our Legacy, Their Future campaign is with this article online at www.thedailytimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.