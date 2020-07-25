Alcoa City Schools began notifying families that someone who had been at the middle school tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, July 24, after the third day of classes.
An email to families said an "individual" tested positive, and Director Becky Stone told The Daily Times she would not confirm whether it was a student or staff member to maintain confidentiality.
"We don't release that," Stone said in a phone interview Saturday, July 25. "If it is a student and they're being quarantined, it's easy to figure out who it is."
While this is the first known case since classes began Wednesday, July 22, Stone confirmed a student and a staff member had tested positive before students returned to the buildings.
She said the schools also have been contacted about students with positive COVID-19 results before their return to the schools and told them to quarantine for 14 days before showing up on campus.
Read more details in Sunday's edition.
