The city of Alcoa has moved toward its second annexation of 2021, this one on Middlesettlements Road.
Commissioners unanimously approved on first reading March 9 a plan of services for a 21.4-acre land annexation at 1216 Middlesettlements Road, just west of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.
Though the land was not officially annexed during that meeting, the plan of services and two rezoning ordinances on the property pave the way for a future annexation.
Commission notes show requests for annexation, rezoning and a plan of services were made by Catherine Rosko, who noted in a letter that, for the moment, any necessary utility extensions on the land would be installed by the developers.
The land is currently inside county limits.
Though developers have not said what they want to do with the property, commissioners approved “open space” zoning for it.
But that may be temporary. Commission notes explain the acreage eventually would be divided and then rezoned, potentially for future commercial purposes.
That subdivision is set for consideration and approval during the Thursday, March 18, city Planning Commission meeting.
The city in January welcomed 25 acres behind the 2024 Topside Road Weigel’s, bringing Alcoa’s total annexation acreage in 2021 to nearly 50.
More annexation may point to a year of continued and significant development in the city limits, where multiple business, apartment developments, road projects and industrial endeavors are being realized.
Alcoa is set to annex two properties in the first third of 2021: In 2020, it annexed only five total.
In other business March 9, commissioners:
• Approved the declaration of two Chevy Trailblazers and a Ford Explorer as surplus.
• Approved the purchase of two new SUVs for use by city information technology, purchasing, human resources, finance and customer service employees.
• Approved a $48,500 contract with Pugh CPAs for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, representing a $1,500 increase from what the city spent on its audit in the last fiscal year.
