A “upscale” apartment complex in the elbow of Middlesettlements Road and West Bessemer Street has broken ground.
Crews are headed into the initial phases of building more than 192 apartments on the old Blount County Pellissippi Community College/Bungalow Elementary School campus property.
Set to cost about $33 million, according to developers, the apartments are set to be rented out at $1,200-$1,300 a month. Developers are calling the project “Vintage Alcoa” and it’s set to wrap up by the winter of 2021.
“The Maryville/Alcoa/Knoxville-area economy is booming with a diverse population of working professionals who want a modern, convenient and comfortable lifestyle,” TDK construction company President Kent Ayer said in a press release. “Vintage will offer a different look and feel from anything else in the marketplace. The location makes it convenient to work and entertainment and will outdo the rest of the market with the amenities we provide.”
Ayer touted the apartments’ walking distance from Hunters Crossing businesses and said they’ll be “pedestrian friendly.”
The apartments will vary in size from one bedroom to three and there are plans to build a pool, playground, clubhouse and fitness center.
On 12.22 acres of land, the apartments will rise only after existing structures fall. Demolition of the buildings already has started. During a February meeting, Alcoa planning staff and commissioners discussed the development’s progress, noting about 40 letters had been sent to residents near Middlesettlements Road to notify them about their future neighbors.
“They’ve been actually really good to work with,” Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said of Vintage’s developers. “We’re glad to see something happen on that site: It’s a prime location.”
Property records show the land currently is owned by Alcoa 129 Partners and One American Center, both based in Nashville.
Murfreesboro-based TDK has worked on a variety of “Vintage” brand upscale projects in Tennessee and Florida.
Financing for the project came through investors Walker & Dunlop which, in turn, has U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development insurance backing for the construction loan, according to TDK spokesman Mike Terry.
When it’s finished, the complex will have eight buildings, eight detached garages, a full-time maintenance staff and controlled access gates, the release stated.
The 12-plus acres includes two commercially zoned parcels that will be open for mixed-use development.
Pre-leasing for the apartments is set to begin by spring of 2021.
