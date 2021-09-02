The Alcoa Municipal Building's parking lot will be under construction starting Monday, Sept. 6, and lasting about 1½ weeks, the city announced Thursday.
Repairs will include work on the main parking lot at the buildings' front, the front sidewalk and the front doors.
"We’re open for business — just under construction!," the city said in a social media announcement.
The building won't close while the work is underway, but visitors will need to park on the side of the building closest to Associates Boulevard and enter through the side entrance.
"We will have signage posted in the parking lot and throughout the building," the announcement stated, adding, "We thank you for your patience in this matter and apologize for any inconvenience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.