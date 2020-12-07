Closed for more than eight months now, Alcoa leaders say there are no immediate plans to reopen the city’s newly renovated municipal building to the public because of COVID-19.
Until recently, leaders planned to open the building Dec. 1. But with dramatic local spikes in positive cases since early November, they’ve decided against it and say there’s no set date to invite the public’s business back to city offices.
Though its doors were locked in mid-March because of the coronavirus, the municipal offices also have stayed closed because of something else: renovations.
In June, City Manager Mark Johnson told commissioners estimated repairs and updates to the building’s main-floor layout would cost the city between $40,000 and $60,000.
Alcoa’s Human Resources Director Melissa Thompson said in a phone interview Monday that number was actually $225,000 in total — part of it covered by $150,000 in COVID-19 grant money from the state, putting the city’s bill just above Johnson’s June estimation.
A total of $261,697 in state virus-relief funds came at a fortuitous time, leaders say, as the building — constructed in 1993 — needed revamps for physical safety, COVID-19 and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Changes address two kinds of safety
What the public can’t see behind the municipal building’s one-way glass windows at 223 Associates Blvd. are readjustments leaders say were created with both visitors and employees in mind.
Plexiglass barriers, more open floor space, a booth-like welcome desk: Most of these upgrades are for resident and employee safety, Thompson explained.
“The construction that we are doing is so that we can have safe practices,” Thompson said. “When we do reopen we’ll be able to protect (customers) as well as the employees.”
What Alcoa’s customer service area didn’t have before the renovations were clear barriers and wide-open spaces, she explained. What those provide city employees is protection from spreading sickness and, hypothetically, from physical violence.
Thompson said renovation plans were in the works years before the pandemic started. During that time, Alcoa law enforcement toured the building and passed along some suggestions. “They gave us recommendations on what to do to enhance our security,” Thompson said.
Balanced with its desire to effectively serve customers, Thompson said city leaders wanted to increase security for employees handling cash and checks and have a safer space to tackle escalated situations should they occur.
They also are trying to address a variety of ADA needs throughout the city. Johnson said early in the year the municipal building would be first on the list for those disability-minded changes.
As of December, the construction that began in August is now 99% complete.
Long-distance business
But employees and customers won’t be able to enjoy the new layout for the time being.
Since March, Alcoa has been doing its business through a dropbox and by phone.
Thompson said in November alone, the city took more than 6,500 phone payments. That’s 2,500 more than the same month in 2019.
When asked if the city is considering enhancing its online bill-payment system, she said, “We have been evaluating all options, because you have to step outside the box in these times and look at what we can do to make it easier for the customers.”
Employee illness is still a concern as well — a major factor in the decision to keep business transactions at a distance.
Thompson said city employees are not working from home currently, but if the virus gets worse, leaders might consider going back to a rotating shift system they employed when the virus first hit.
Currently there are 16 Alcoa city employees quarantining either because they contracted COVID-19 or came into close contact with someone who has.
Since March, a total of 76 employees have quarantined because of exposures and positive tests, Thompson said.
Regardless, she added, city employees are eager to return to the traditional face-to-face system and start using the new, quarter-million-dollar safety measures.
