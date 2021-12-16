The Alcoa Municipal/Regional Planning Commission gave its approval Thursday, Dec. 16, for the city to annex about 22 acres along Topside Road.
The commission’s vote will allow the Alcoa Board of Commissioners to consider the request from Clarence Williams to annex the four parcels at 1528 Topside Road, across from Beech Grove Baptist Church.
A developer would like to put a mix of commercial and multifamily residential development on the property, according to planning commission documents.
The land is within Alcoa’s Urban Growth Boundary, with the Future Land Use Plan/Map showing the front portion designated as Retail-General Business and the rear Residential-Medium Density.
At this week’s meeting the planning commission voted to assign the land zoning of Limited Restriction District as a temporary “holding” zone.
After the commission receives an anticipated division of the parcels, it could be zoned commercial and medium density, possibly with a buffer zone. Planning documents say the development plan for the surrounding area includes commercial, multifamily residential and low-density residential property.
Both moves received a 3-0 vote from commissioners Jim Buchanan, John Rochelle and Mark Johnson, city manager.
The annexation request next goes to the Alcoa Board of Commissioners, which would have to hold a public hearing before final approval.
The planning commission also approved a concept plan for a Tire Discounters on Middlesettlements Road, including allowing one bay to be used for oil changes. The lot adjoins the Vintage Alcoa Apartments under construction.
In other action they approved:
• Final replat approval for a townhome development at 801 E. Lincoln Road with five units.
• A site plan for an expansion of about 356 square feet to a food preparation area at Clayton Lodge, 5000 Clayton Road. The area is accessible to a pavilion and beer garden and includes a serving window and counter.
• The addition of a fabric canopy to the site plan previously approved for three new hangars and an office area at Cirrus Aircraft. The canopy is designed to reduce heating of the aircraft during pilot training.
• Allowing Turner Homes LLC to replat the 1.13 acre Lot 3 of the former Catherine Rosko property off North Linden Drive into three lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.