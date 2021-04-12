The city of Alcoa announced Monday that sewer rehabilitation is ongoing along Murdock Street.
For the duration of the project, Murdock Street will be closed intermittently to through traffic from Alcoa Road to Lodge Street, with possible complete closures at times.
The work on this phase should take until approximately mid-May, according to the announcement.
Motorists should take extra care and allow extra travel time to reach their destinations.
