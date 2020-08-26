A Knoxville man was taken into custody Tuesday, Aug. 25 following a traffic pursuit that spanned Airport Highway to the Knox County line.
Jeremy Dean Owen, 44, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:21 p.m. and charged with the delivery/sale of methamphetamine and marijuana, felony evading arrest, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
According to an incident report, near 10 p.m., an officer began pursuing a Mercury Mariner traveling southbound on Airport Highway near Buick Drive. The officer initiated emergency lights, but the vehicle ignored it and continued ahead.
After the vehicle ignored sirens and continued onto northbound Airport Highway, other officers joined the pursuit.
Officers set up stop sticks at Starlite Road, and the vehicle ran over them before coming to a halt at the bridge at the Blount County/Knox County line.
Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, commanding the driver to exit the vehicle, with the reporting officer having “my firearm pointed at the driver until other officers could safely detain the subject.”
Officers detained both the driver and the passenger before clearing the vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers located 24.3 grams of marijuana and crystal meth inside it.
The passenger told officers that Owen disposed of some of the meth during the pursuit by throwing it out of the window, and that the passenger believed the true amount of meth Owen had was closer to an ounce.
There were three standing warrants for Owen’s arrest out of Anderson County.
