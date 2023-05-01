The Alcoa Board of Commissioners discussed possibilities for the future of the Springbrook Pool in a Friday, April 28 city manager’s briefing. The pool, which has been a fixture of the community since the 1930s, lost an estimated 40,000 gallons of water a day last year through cracks lining the bottom.
Alcoa Mayor Tanya Martin told attendees she felt “Band-Aid fixes” weren’t going to work for much longer.
“Anything that you don’t repair, it continuously gets worse,” she said. “I don’t know what we can do or what we need to do, but we need to do something. People need to know what we’re concerned and that we’re doing something, and I don’t see closing that pool.”
Part of the problem, Joe Huff, executive director of Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation told The Daily Times, is the water table where the pool is located. Springbrook Pool sits in the area of a creek, and part of the pool sits below the local water level. That forms pressure underneath that can sometimes even force water through fissures during the off season.
During the three months the pool is open, he said, the story is very different.
“Just keeping the water level high enough to put it through the pumps and filters can be difficult,” he said.
The last time the bottom of the pool was renovated, Huff said, was in the 1970s. More frequently, workers seal and repaint the bottom of the pool while it’s empty. Parks and recreation is trying a new sealant this year that may better address the area of cracks that causes the most water loss. Whether it works, Huff said, remains to be seen. The lengthy process of filling the pool will begin this week, and water is usually pumped in through a single two-inch line.
The same pressure that sometimes begins to fill the pool when it’s empty can also threaten the structural integrity of the sealant.
Leaks and other issues with the pool are not news to city officials. Last spring, Alcoa spent $17,000 to repair pumps.
In 2017, the city hired a consultant to discuss the possibility of more extensive repairs. The discussed plan would have built a new pool inside the shell of the old one and added a splash pad and other outdoor fixtures. The price of the project, however, would have been $5.2 million, according to Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson.
Current city officials expressed interest in renewed efforts to install a splash pad in Friday’s meeting. Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate Jr. told the meeting that the city manager’s office could examine neighboring communities to consider options.
“We’re more than willing to build whatever you want to pay for,” he said. “We can definitely look into that and look at our existing report to see if it captures that and then come back to you guys to talk about it.”
Springbrook Pool averages 600-800 visitors a day, Huff said, but a workforce mostly made up of high school students means it closes as soon as school starts. A splash pad could stay open longer.
“There’s plenty of space there if they want to utilize it,” he said.
Springbrook Pool will open May 26, just a week after neighboring John Sevier Pool opens May 19. Season passes to the pools are on sale now.
