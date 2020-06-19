Alcoa officials are asking utility customers to be aware of a phone scam in which money could be taken out of their accounts.
At least one customer received a recorded phone call from someone claiming to work at the Alcoa Electric Department, the city said in a statement. The scammer told the customer that power would be cut off in 30 minutes and left a number for the customer to call and make a payment.
Alcoa does not call customers requesting credit card numbers for utility payments, according to the statement.
However, customers who have questions about their utility accounts are encouraged to call the the city at 865-380-4700 immediately or the next business day if after business hours.
The city encouraged residents to report any suspicious phone calls from people identifying themselves as city employees. They can call the city directly or the Police Department at 865-981-4111.
