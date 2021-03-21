An apartment development in northern Alcoa is morphing into its own small town after officials approved concept plans for a potential grocery store across from 226 apartments to be built on Topside Road.
The Alcoa Planning Commission during its March meeting approved retail and apartment development plans on Topside Road, just west of and across the road from Topside Wine & Spirits, 2037 Topside Road.
Both developing properties are also across Topside Road from each other and and encompass about 25 acres of land, some of which was formerly part of the McBath family farm.
Board of Zoning Appeals in December 2020 approved a special exception for apartment developers — Topside OZ II LLC — to move ahead with their 226-unit, seven-building multifamily apartment project: It originally was zoned general business district and needed a special exception for residential development.
Now Topside OZ developers are getting the initial go-ahead for retail plans in the area after commissioners during their March 18 meeting approved concept designs for what could be a grocery store and office space.
Topside OZ principal Jim Doss was present as commissioners discussed the two retail development design plans, one of which may turn into reality in the near future, depending on what additional property the firm is able to acquire.
Doss noted some landowners in the area don’t want to sell near where Topside OZ is developing.
One concept plan shows a building labeled “grocery” and measuring 53,823 square feet. It shows 216 planned parking spaces.
The other design shows attached 40,000- and 10,000-square-foot buildings, but doesn’t label either of them “grocery.”
Both retail development designs include a small gas station in the parking lot, similar to the layout of Food City grocery stores.
Commissioners in their discussion and the notes for the concept plan review specifically stated this retail development is meant to “supplement” the 226 apartments across the street.
After his colleagues approved plans for both, Alcoa Planning Commission Chair Clarence Williams expressed enthusiasm about the apartment and retail developments, noting their close proximity to Pellissippi Parkway.
“There’s only one interstate coming through our city and for years I have felt like this interchange on Topside Road was key to our image as a city and to the entire area,” he said. “I refer to it as a gateway to our city. I’m glad to see this property being developed.”
He followed this comment by asking what marketing class designation the apartments would fall under.
“These are market-rate, Class A,” apartment project architect Dan Brittain replied. “They’re not tax credits, they’re not voucher units. These are market-rate, nice apartments.”
“I’m glad to hear that,” Williams replied. “Because, like I said, that is the gateway to our city and image is everything. City officials have worked hard for years trying to make sure we get good quality development.”
During the meeting, commissioners also approved rezoning about 25 acres of land north of the Weigel’s on Topside Road — and just West of Pellissippi Parkway — from limited restriction to interstate commercial and general business districts.
No specific development plans for this area — just a few address numbers down the street from the planned apartments — have been discussed publicly.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
• Approved a request from Daniel Oliver to re-plat one lot into two on Reservoir Road.
• Approved a request by Michael Ogle to combine two plots into one at the Dunlap RV Property on Airport Highway.
• Approved a request from Stefan Claar to re-plat one lot into four lots on property just west of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee off Middlesettlements Road.
• Approved a request from Zinger Properties General Partnership to re-plat 11 lots into two.
• Approved a request from Randy White to adjust a transmission line easement on Clayton Road.
• Approved rezoning property on Middlesettlements Road — also property behind Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee — from limited restriction and open space districts to a general business district.
• Approved a request to abandon Jimmy Hugh Thompson Road as a public right of way.
• Approved a concept plan for a gas station on Druid Hill Drive.
• Approved a site plan from Barber McMurry Architects for a kind of deluxe car wash to supplement the Harper Jeep dealership on U.S. Highway 129.
