Property owners are making small changes with big implications to land at the intersection of Pellissippi Parkway and Alcoa Highway, as plans for a highway project and a proposed warehouse nearby move forward.
Alcoa Planning Commission Thursday unanimously approved a request to change property boundaries for two lots, cleaning up several land boundaries adjacent to the former Pine Lakes Golf Course.
Though it was deferred in October — planning staff members said then they needed to further study the situation — the request by Blount Surveys’ Kevin Pitts to reconfigure lot lines at the land off South Singleton Station Road is now formally approved and could make way for further property adjustments in the area.
City Planner Jeremy Pearson during a Wednesday briefing explained the request resulted from a variety of interlocking factors. Not only do the property owners — William Anderson and Jacob and Beverly Anderson — want to adjust their individual boundaries: utility easements, state-owned land and a highway project are also factors in play.
Pearson explained land just below the two lots — owned by Pine Lakes Golf & Country Club Inc. and called “tract 4” on planning maps — could be used for sanitary sewer lines that would supply the proposed warehouse project just north. That land may eventually be annexed into the city, he added.
The city annexed most of the golf course in early 2019, leaving out tract 4 because it was landlocked and essentially unserviceable, Pearson explained.
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials, city of Alcoa staff and state and local economic development leaders have been collaborating on the warehouse project since August.
Documents show the proposed 634,000 square foot distribution facility would affect not only individual property owners like the Andersons, it would also change plans for TDOT’s relocated Alcoa highway initiative, a multimillion-dollar road project designed to shift the current route eastward.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
• Approved a request from Randy White of C2RL Engineering to divide one lot into three at the Springbrook Farm development. The lots are off Marconi Boulevard which is currently under construction and commission notes said the request heralded a “future development that is anticipated to be presented to the city.” That land contains what used to be an ALCOA Inc. brick factory and a barn. Notes on the request indicated the land is “impacted” by former oil ponds known as “Lake Louise,” an area used for chemical waste when the aluminum company’s West Plant was in operation.
