A long-awaited expansion of Alcoa Intermediate School has cleared another hurdle with approval from the Alcoa Planning Commission for the first phase.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, the commission approved the plan for a 54,180-square-foot addition with 14 classrooms, a food service area with a dining and assembly area, and a new front entrance and concourse connecting the addition to the existing school on Springbrook Road.
The new front is inspired by the Bassel School, which opened on Joule Street in 1923. School officials hope to begin construction on the addition in October, and the first phase is expected to take 18 months.
A future phase is expected to add another 34,000 square feet with classrooms and a new media center, as well as modifications and upgrades to the existing building, which opened in 2002 as Alcoa Middle School.
To save money, the design has been modified, including switching to a different heat pump system. While cheaper, the rooftop units will be larger than in the 2019 design.
With the mechanical drawings still not complete at the time of the meeting, a city requirement to screen rooftop units from view was a concern for Barry Brooke, executive vice president of property development and management for LawlerWood LLC, which is overseeing the project for Alcoa’s school board.
“We’re struggling budget wise to stay within the funds available,” Brooke said, explaining that on a similar-sized project, screening rooftop units from view cost about $180,000.
“I’m very concerned budget-wise,” he said. “We need to build classrooms and educate kids. I’m worried about putting money on something that I know is important to the city of Alcoa, but I’m trying to balance everything.”
City officials said the only concerns would be the views from Springbrook Road and Marconi Boulevard, not Lodge Street, which is not a public road. They also said because the school is on a hill, the sight line from the roads below may not be a problem, and they will look at it when the units come in.
During Thursday’s meeting, commission member John Rochelle said, “Mr. chairman, if I don’t make the motion to approve this, I won’t be able to go home,” which was met with laughter.
His wife, Julie, chairs the Alcoa Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.