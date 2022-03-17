Aggravated sighs and comments about “wasted time” followed the large crowd out the door of the Alcoa commission chambers Thursday night.
The room emptied after Alcoa Planning Commission unanimously approved recommendation of four agenda items that spurred public concerns, which are fear for residential development disturbing generations of farmland in the Wildwood community.
Two different property owners in Alcoa’s urban growth boundary requested the city to annex their land. Combined, both properties are more than 250 acres between Wildwood Road, Peery Road and the Little River.
One, the Perry property, consists of about 230 acres, while the other, the Norton property is about 20.
A large portion of the Peery property, about a third of the total acreage, is an undevelopable flood plain.
During a work session on Wednesday, Alcoa planning staff said the annexation will consolidate the two pieces of property to be sold for future residential development.
During Thursday’s meeting, city planner Jeremy Pearson said developers will be responsible for covering the cost of infrastructure improvements, such as sewage, in order to develop the land.
The other two agenda items were recommendations to change zoning to a limited restriction district for low intensity land use. Pearson said this is a placeholder until development and infrastructure improvement plans are presented, but the zoning will stay low density regardless.
The unanimous recommendations from the planning commission will be followed by two votes for approval by the Alcoa Board of Commissioners’ April and May meetings.
The final approval, if passed on first reading, and public hearing for the annexations and rezoning will be on May 10.
Chair of the planning commission, Clarence Williams, emphasized to the crowd that the commission is not a political body, and they’re only making a recommendation to city elected officials.
The first from the crowd to speak was Terri Shields Bobo, who shares property lines with both the Peery and Norton properties. Bobo said she is a fifth generation Blount Countian and wants to keep the Wildwood farmland intact.
“God doesn’t make farmland like this anymore,” Bobo said. “And when it’s gone, it’s gone ... These beautiful farms are so much more than a plot of land on a map.”
She also raised concerns for the adverse effects on the ecosystem and pollution runoff onto her farm from developed land.
Increased traffic was another concern from several members of the audience, including Bobo. One mentioned she was late to the meeting because of a wreck on Wildwood Road and fears more development would make a bad situation worse.
“Traffic on Wildwood is terrible,” another resident with a farm in the area said. “It’s like a coin flip if you’re going to get hit by a tractor trying to pull out on that road... The traffic, it can’t be sustained now, so it’s just a bad idea.”
Other neighbors of the Peery and Norton properties also voiced concern for how a development would affect their land and change the area’s scenery.
“I don’t want to see a large neighborhood of cookie-cutter houses go up,” Brooke Givens, of Alcoa, said.
Givens now lives in Alcoa but grew up in Wildwood. Although she said she supports Alcoa’s enthusiasm for development, like Springbrook Farm, she would like to see historical farmland stay just that.
Additionally, Givens believes any tax dollars generated from a new development should go toward the county. A school bus from the Peery and Norton properties would pass multiple county schools on the way to Alcoa City Schools, she said.
“Last week the city approved a study on the impact of the growth on our schools, but we’ve already put the cart before the horse there,” Givens said. “By the time that the new intermediate school add-on is finished, those new houses in Springbrook are going to have families in them.”
In order to effectively address growth, she asked that Alcoa pause residential development until the school study is complete.
The Blount County district commissioner for the Wildwood area, Steve Mikels said the urban growth boundary has some discrepancies and after talking to the highway superintendent and Blount County Mayor, the three agree a discussion should be held to review the discrepancies.
“We live in a place that is extremely valuable,” Mikels, who has a small farm said, “and you can’t get it back once it’s gone.”
Blount County Board of Commissioners Chair Ron French said he and county planning staff found three different maps that show urban growth boundaries, and they’re not sure which one is the original or what the city of Alcoa used to base plans.
Both commissioners requested the city of Alcoa hold a “roundtable discussion” with county leadership and other city leadership to make sure they’re all on the same page about what the county as a whole should look like.
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson agreed and told French and Mikels to initiate plans for a meeting.
After about 15 spoke in opposition to the annexation and rezoning, Johnson said people have a right to choose what happens to their property and made a motion to vote.
A lawyer, Robyn Askew, came to the meeting on behalf of the property owners.
“As people age, as family and dreams or plans change, folks do want to change what they do with their property, and that’s what’s happened here,” Askew said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.