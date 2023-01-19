For the second time, Alcoa Regional/Municipal Planning Commission gave Blount County a favorable recommendation Thursday, Jan. 19, to increase the minimum lot size required to build a house in the county.
The planning commission had sent a recommendation to the county in September regarding a similar proposal.
Meeting notes for Thursday from Alcoa city staff state the key difference between September’s proposal and the current is increasing the minimum lot size from .16 acres to .5 acres in the county’s most dense residential zone. The previous proposal in September had asked for an increase from .16 acres to .67 acres. Those regulations apply only to properties where one unit would be built and sewage lines could be attached.
A minimum lot size is one of multiple development regulations imposed by legislatures that determine how many houses can be built on a property.
Now and in September, county officials asked Alcoa for a recommendation before continuing to seek approval in county legislation. As a regional body, the city’s planning commission is asked to weigh in on conversations regarding changes that will effect Alcoa’s growth region.
Alcoa City Planner Jeremy Pearson said during a planning commission work session Wednesday, Jan. 18, city staff don’t expect the change to negatively impact the city. It wouldn’t affect Alcoa’s development regulations for property brought into city limits from the growth boundary — a mapped portion of land within counties that cities grow into.
The change from .16 to .5 of an acre is only for areas falling in the county “suburbanizing” zone (S), which outlines city limits and allows the densest residential development in the county. Although not any different from September’s proposal, county officials are also opting for changes to a less dense zone called “rural district” 1 (R1).
If ultimately approved by the Blount County Commission, the minimum lot size required to build a single house in the county would raise from various smaller sizes to .75 of an acre in the R1 and S zones. The only exception is for properties that can attach to sewer lines in the S zone, which is the proposed increase from .16 to .5 of an acre.
Alcoa Planning Commission also encouraged the county to further review options before making any changes to their development regulations.
“Obviously, there is disagreement among the county legislative body and the (county) planning commission and just the community abroad,” Pearson said. He explained the county could hire a third party consultant or create a steering committee to direct conversations and look at the “big picture.”
“Perhaps in this case with so many opinions, it might be good to kind of bring someone in from the outside to start to look at it and facilitate that type of thing,” he continued.
Assistant City Planner Ashley Miller said the core intent from the county is to push high-density development into the cities.
When properties are inside of a city’s growth boundary, owners can ask to join inside city limits, known as annexation, before developing the property.
Last year, the city of Alcoa annexed properties — by owner request — on Topside Road and in Wildwood with the prospect of dense residential and commercial developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.