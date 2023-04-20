Week to week, the corner of North Hall Road and Alcoa Highway changes. The city of Alcoa has been working behind the scenes for nearly two decades to get the Springbrook Farm development off the ground. Elected and appointed officials are still making decisions almost monthly for the commercial and residential plaza developing on the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site.
Alcoa Planning Commission looked at several Springbrook-related items on Thursday, April 20,: engineering plans and platting for 130 houses and townhomes on Mills Street; a request from developers to change commercial plans for the 300-unit apartment complex named Vital at Springbrook; and a new regulation that would prohibit certain vehicle-related businesses in the development area.
While the planning commission signed off on some requests from developers, it postponed one item and partially approved another request.
The regulation change is further postponed while the city attorney reviews options. Primary developers for Springbrook, RealtyLink, challenged some of the language that was written into the change, which prompted the Alcoa Board of Commissioners to send it back to the planning commission for more study.
Before the planning commission votes again on the change, city planning staff are studying how and if certain vehicle-oriented businesses should be prohibited citywide in planned developments like Springbrook Farm. RealtyLink specifically questioned language for electric vehicle charging stations.
City planner Jeremy Pearson said in a planning commission work session Wednesday the language was never intended to prevent EV chargers from being placed at businesses.
The city may need to specify EV chargers are allowed on properties that another business is primarily using, similar to the recently approved plan to install rows of chargers behind Burger King on Lindsay Street. Another change Pearson said is being studied is whether vehicle sales should be permitted if no vehicles are stored outside of the building; the inside would be like a show room to look at vehicle models and place an order.
Townhomes, small-lot houses
Mills Street plans officially started a couple of years ago when the board changed a city ordinance allowing houses to be built closer together. Most recently, the planning commission signed off on a concept from developers that brought 36 townhomes into the mix with 94 houses, increasing total residential units by nine since the initial plans.
Property builders also changed from Clayton Homes subsidiary Goodall Homes to SK Builders Inc.
The planning commission signed off on most of what the developers had requested Thursday. Approvals will allow them to start improvements to Mills Street and placing infrastructure for the residences.
By taking a curve out of Mills Street — where it connects to Lodge Street — and realigning it to connect with Faraday Street, developers have more space to build. Houses will extend from Faraday, in multiple rows, until townhomes start toward the end of Mills Street closest to Hunt Road.
In the corner near Hunt Road, one building with five attached townhomes is planned, but city staff and planning commissioners are asking project engineers to resolve two unaccessible properties at the very end. On Wednesday, assistant city planner Ashley Miller said she could understand salvaging one of the two townhomes, but as least one will likely need to be omitted from plans.
More specific and improved design for the townhomes will come back to the planning commission before the full development is approved.
Maps of the planned development show one of two new roadways connecting townhomes stops short of those last two units. The end points of the two townhome properties sharpen into a point that extends longer than the other three townhome property lines.
While they will all be connected, city planner Pearson said the townhomes will be set up for individual sale.
In Springbrook fashion, developers plan to name the two new roadways that will provide access to houses and townhomes after two scientists: Einstein and Rutherford.
Vital at Springbrook
The 300-unit apartment complex that broke ground a year ago is finishing development quicker than the city had anticipated. Included in plans for the complex is a mix of commercial businesses.
Developer StoneRiver Co. LLC asked the city to omit a requirement for a commercial building. Instead, city staff recommended planning commissioners give StoneRiver more time to finish the building, which they voted in favor of Thursday.
At the work session, City Manager Mark Johnson said Springbrook Farm needs that commercial building on the Vital property to attract pedestrians into Springbrook’s center. Pearson added on Thursday that StoneRiver also has a part in keeping the right mix of residences and businesses in Springbrook.
Centennial Park Boulevard, a roadway Alcoa plans to pave through the center of Springbrook Farm between Faraday and Tesla Road, hasn’t yet started construction. Johnson estimated that once funding is secured and construction begins, the boulevard will take about two years to finish.
A new agreement with StoneRiver would allow it an additional two years once the boulevard is in place to complete the commercial building. StoneRiver officials and the board would both need to sign off on an attorney-drafted agreement.
Johnson said it makes more sense to have that roadway paved before Vital has the commercial building. Otherwise, the business could have trouble attracting customers who don’t live in the apartment complex.
