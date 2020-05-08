Alcoa’s Public Works & Engineering crews will resurface roadways from May 12-29 on sections of Poplar Street, McArthur Road and Wright Road (from McArthur to Springbrook roads).
Motorists should expect traffic lane shifts during construction and temporary lane closures for short periods of time.
Residents and businesses in the area are urged to exercise caution while traveling through the construction zones. Motorists along these routes should allow extra travel time to reach their destination, officials said.
