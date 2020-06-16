After being asked how the Alcoa Police Department is planning to prevent unjust deaths in the community, Chief David Carswell issued a statement early Monday in response to protests, police brutality and demands to defund police agencies.
In an open letter to the community, Carswell spoke on behalf of his department and its stance on national current events.
Carswell began the statement by addressing the death of George Floyd and the Minnesota police officer involved.
“I have great difficulty saying Derek Chauvin’s name because he was a monster wearing a law enforcement uniform,” Carswell said.
Chauvin did not act in a way that promotes what local police stand for, which is to “ethically serve the Alcoa community with devotion to duty and detail to professionalism.”
In addition to the precautions the department takes to protect citizens, Carswell said his agency stands by and will protect the right to a peaceful protest by all.
“We were honored to protect the right to peacefully assemble and the right to engage in freedom of speech,” Carswell said of APD’s involvement in the recent racial equality march from the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa to the Blount County Courthouse.
Before allowing anyone to swear in as an Alcoa police officer, Carswell said he ensures that candidates understand that they must respect the job and the responsibility that comes along with the badge and uniform. He wants all of his officers to understand that the police badge is not a sign of absolute power and that they must uphold a higher standard of the law, he added.
“We are proud to serve you, protect you and to be your police officers,” Carswell said in closing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.