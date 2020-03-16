Alcoa law enforcement is asking for the public's help gathering information about fires that happened on Friday and is offering a cash reward.
A social media post from the Alcoa Police Department said detectives are looking for more information about "suspicious fires" on March 13.
Encouraging community members to share information about what happened, the department posted crime hotline and detective numbers.
An image in the social media posting displayed information for the Tennessee arson hotline below the words "earn a cash award of up to $5,000."
Alcoa Police Detective Jeff Parsons can be reached at 865-380-4959 and the APD crime hotline is 865-380-4715.
