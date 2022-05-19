The Alcoa Police Department hosted an annual memorial ceremony Wednesday, May 18, commemorating police who have been killed on the job.
Linked to events sponsored by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during National Police Week, the ceremony featured a guest speaker, Chaplain Brad Bryant.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp and Blount County Sheriff James Berrong offered their own remarks, as well as names and histories of law enforcement officials from their agencies who died in service to policing.
The memorial ceremony also saw Alcoa Police present family members of the deceased with white roses. The ceremony’s conclusion came as Chaplain Danny Davis supervised the release of a number of doves, meant to act as a last goodbye to the dead.
The ceremony represents “an opportunity to pause and reflect on sacrifices” made by law enforcement, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times. Noting that this year’s ceremony was “well-attended,” he stressed that though the ceremony highlights police from the three Blount County agencies, it is also intended to call attention to sacrifices made by law enforcement throughout the U.S.
Hosting responsibilities for the event are shared between Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County. As the ceremony was held at the Maryville Police Department last year, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office will host the event in 2023.
