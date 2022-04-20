The Alcoa Police Department is seeking applicants for a police officer candidate pool.
APD will use the applications to help fill future vacancies in full-time, entry-level police officer positions, rather than for a specific open position.
The city of Alcoa’s website states that the job will require an understanding of current law enforcement practices and procedures, an ability to work independently and discretion. Occasional overtime is also necessary.
The pay range posted for the position ranges from $38,776.20-$70,135.50. The department will accept applications for the pool until the end of June.
