The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program announced it granted accreditation status to the Alcoa Police Department on June 10.
This is the first TLEA award for the agency, which also is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, according to a statement released Monday.
“We are honored to receive this recognition on behalf of the men and women of the Alcoa Police Department,” Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said. “This is truly their award because they are the ones who perform their duties with compassion and professionalism every day. Without their efforts this would not be achievable.”
The program — created under the direction and authority of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police — is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services and ensure public safety throughout Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.