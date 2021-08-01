An Alcoa Police officer is mourning the loss of his sister, the victim of a deadly weekend shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville in which a Knox County American Medical Response (AMR) employee was charged with second-degree murder.
“I don’t know where to begin,” Alcoa officer Dustin Cook posted on Facebook Sunday evening. “My little sister, Kelsy Cook, was the victim of a tragic homicide last night in Sevierville.”
Cook went on to say that although usually he doesn’t “post things on social media” he thought it would be the best way to get information out.
“I want to thank all the people who have contacted me to express their sympathy, especially my Blue Family,” Cook wrote.
Kelsy Cook was killed Saturday night at the popular waterpark, Sevierville Police Department officials said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
A woman, 31-year-old Sarah Romine of Knoxville, and a 30-year-old man, Joshua Dannels of Crossville, were arrested. Romine was charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to the release.
National emergency medical services provider AMR said in a statement to The Daily Times that Romine was an EMT with the company and worked in Knox County.
She is now on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation and her charges are unrelated to her employment with AMR, the statement said.
“Her leave will remain in effect until the resolution of the investigation by local authorities,” the AMR statement continued. “Any questions pertaining to this incident must be directed to Sevierville Police Department.”
Dannels also was charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
A 23-year old woman, Angie Russell, also was shot during the incident. She was taken to LeConte Medical Center and was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Cook was only 24 and was a Loudon resident, the release said.
“The days and months ahead will be long and I encourage all her friends ... to be strong, have hope, and faith that the system will work for her,” Dustin Cook posted. “May God keep each of us and watch over us all.”
Romine was being held without bond, according to booking records.
“The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation occurred in the waterpark parking lot which escalated into the shooting,” Sevierville Police posted Sunday.
