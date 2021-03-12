The Alcoa Police Department is asking for the public's help in gathering information on a possible assault of a juvenile.
The alleged assault occurred Tuesday evening near the intersection of Perkins and Darwin streets, APD said in a Friday press release.
"At approximately 6:30 p.m., the suspect, described as a white male, approximately 6 foot tall with a brown beard, allegedly assaulted the juvenile," the release states.
"The alleged assault was interrupted by a couple of walkers in the area that may have also witnessed the incident. The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan."
Witnesses and homeowners in the area with exterior security cameras that may have captured the incident are encouraged to contact Detective Justin Vandergriff at 865-380-4925, APD said.
