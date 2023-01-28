Alcoa Police Sergeant Ryan Moore and his K-9 partner Iza will appear in the 2023 Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. nationwide fundraising calendar, according to a Wednesday, Jan. 25 announcement from the Alcoa Police Department. The pair will also be featured on the cover of the publication.
Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting K-9s across the nation as they work alongside officers in law enforcement. Since its inception, the organization has donated over $6.9 million in bullet and stab protective vests. The group also donates Narcan kits for K-9s, K-9 first aid kits and vehicles fitted for K-9 handlers.
Each year, 12 law enforcement K-9s who are recipients of vests provided by the organization are highlighted in a calendar, along with a memorial page paying tribute to the four-legged heroes who have passed.
Moore, for his part, feels honored.
“It was just an honor to be chosen, and more specifically for my K-9 Iza to be chosen to be a part of the calendar,” he said. “It obviously puts the Alcoa Police name out there nationwide amongst 11 other K-9s and their handlers, where people all over the nation are reading the bio they include on the calendar, not only about me, but also about the dog.”
Moore has worked in law enforcement for ten years, and has worked with his German Shepherd partner Iza since April of 2020. He said danger is ever present for dogs serving alongside police.
“You could be trying to locate a suspect you know is armed,” he said. “But there’s also the unknown of a suspect that fled or is concealed in a building that may have committed a burglary that has the potential to be unarmed as well.”
Those unknowns, he said, make protective vests from groups such as Vested Interest in K9s valuable donations. Filling out an application for a donation was one of the first things he did upon arriving home from K-9 training.
The calendar will be available for sale at www.vik9s.org, where the asking price is $18. Moore will also be delivering a number of free calendars to Smokey Mountain Feed and Pet Supply, 317 Gill St., Alcoa, which will be available by Monday, Jan. 30.
