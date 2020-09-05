The Alcoa Police Department is warning citizens of a scam in which perpetrators are pretending to be former APD Detective Sgt. Kris Sanders.
The department stated in a release that the scam surfaced in the past week both out of state and in the Knoxville area. In phone calls, a man identifies himself as Sanders and tells victims "that the female with whom they have been chatting using the dating platform 'Bumble' is an underage female."
The man then tries to have victims transfer him money through the Zelle app.
"If you receive such a phone call, DO NOT give the scammer any financial information," a press release states, "but please contact the City of Alcoa Police Department, through dispatch, at 865-983-3620."
Sanders spent 16 years with APD before transferring more than a year ago to another law enforcement agency.
