Small signs at the start of bridges — bold in color with a name and military rank displayed in white font — often hold no attachment to the travelers who glance over them. For the community, however, the sign may act as a portal to long-passed memories kept quiet or as an aged relative’s intro for a sly smile and slight chuckle-filled story.
What started as advocacy from local residents, the city of Alcoa is pursuing naming two Hall Road bridges passing over Pistol Creek near W. Franklin Street after two Alcoa veterans, Corp. James Garfield Dobson and Sgt. Oscar Rankin Proffitt.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners passed a resolution in January supporting the naming and is waiting on the Tennessee General Assembly to approve the request.
Proffitt, a young farmer from the northern side of the city, has a rousing story from WWII dug up by family because he never made it back home. Dobson, a Black man who is a point of pride for the Halls community, spent two years as a prisoner in a communist-ran war front before returning home.
Having joined the United States Army during the Korean War, Dobson has remained a hero to generational Halls residents since his escort home from McGhee Tyson Airport in 1953.
Men in Christ/Men in the Community, a local group, organized history on Dobson and asked the city to honor him in some way. Pending a signoff from the state, the southbound side of Hall Road bridge leading into the center of the Halls community will bear Dobson’s name.
State representative Jerome Moon has said he doesn’t expect the city’s proposed names for the bridges to be denied. Bridge naming all across the state will pass at once, so it’s only a matter of time.
Moon has been active in the pursuit, according to Alcoa historian David Duggan. When Duggan was approached by the local men’s group, he said Moon saw the opportunity to recognize a second veteran since the road has separate, parallel north and southbound bridges.
From his research about five years ago for the Alcoa Centennial, Duggan knew Proffitt’s story as a U.S. Army Air Forces WWII veteran and that his family kept extensive records.
Handwritten history
Cynthia Freeman assembled a book with letters, official military documentation, photos, research and narrative on Proffitt. Although she never met him, she said she got to know her uncle through his handwritten letters.
“Bet the farm is Beautiful now with all the colored leaves, and all of the Color of fall, falling on it,” Proffitt wrote in one letter. “Wish I were back home, quail and Rabbit hunting.” Now St. Ives subdivision, his home was north of the Hall Road bridge.
Freeman said if family didn’t compile his story, it would have otherwise been forgotten when he was shot out of the sky by a Nazi gunner. At the start of her book, she opened with a snippet from one of her favorite author’s works — Wendell Berry’s “Jayber Crow” — and said it captures the intent of her efforts.
“It seems soldiers who are killed in war just disappear from the places where they are killed... Where do dead soldiers die who are killed in battle? They die at home...”
Proffitt operated in the nose of a B-17 Flying Fortress, a heavily manned bomber plane. He could serve both positions stationed there, one the bombardier/nose gunner in the front and behind it the navigator.
The day Proffitt died he was the bombardier, Freeman’s book explains. Testimony from a survivor of the 11-person crew states the plane was damaged by enemy fire, the crew evacuated and a majority survived.
Military investigations concluded Proffitt was shot down by ground enemy troops while parachuting over Maribor, Yugoslavia on Nov. 7, 1944. He was buried there and his body later moved to Italy at his mother’s request.
Although presumed dead one year after the crash, Proffitt’s family didn’t know Yugoslavia civilians had buried his body until 1948.
MIA
Like Proffitt, Dobson was missing in action and presumed dead a year into his absence. In February 1951, three months into service, he was taken prisoner in North Korea.
In August 1953, he was the first prisoner of war from East Tennessee to be released during the Korean War and was escorted by motorcade from McGhee Tyson Airport.
A newspaper clipping states 7,000 attended a parade in downtown Maryville that October to commemorate the return home of Dobson and four other prisoners of war from Blount County.
Another newspaper clipping quotes a letter from Dobson to his family on Mother’s Day, “that he would ‘be the same happy-go-lucky fellow when I get back home.’”
Before joining the Army in 1950, he chauffeured for a Knoxville businessman, but established himself as a photographer after returning. His niece Freda Dean said in the beginning, he kept his experiences below the surface and was able to use photography to channel happiness.
He died in 1988 shortly after a lawn mowing accident took away his hand and ability to photograph. Dean said losing his hand was like reliving his experience as a prisoner of war.
“He use to tell us about the death walk that they use to be on, and that he said that he had seen his buddies dying all around him. But he never did think it would be him,” Freda Dean’s mother and Dobson’s sister, Wanda Dobson Dean, said. “But at that time he said he never gave up either, and he said he was eating some of everything just to stay alive.”
Personal contrast
Although he made it back to Alcoa, Dobson returned to a civilly torn society in a former heart of segregation: Halls. Freda Dean said racial tension after returning from the war may have motivated Dobson’s move to California, where he still has family.
One of three men who worked to recognize Dobson, Dan McCord, referred to that period of time as the “dark days.” He, too, had returned home to the south a veteran and said he couldn’t understand what was happening.
At that time, Black residents in Blount County couldn’t sit at restaurants, used different bathrooms, sat at the backs of buses and in the seats farthest from the movie theater screen, Dean and other visiting family members recalled.
Although decades earlier in a letter to his mother, Proffitt compared the impoverished life of war-torn civilians where he was based to African Americans living in the south, who were hardly a generation apart from slavery.
From segregation to farm life, both men represent the Alcoa community; they attended different high schools and lived different experiences. Dobson was a star athlete at Charles M. Hall High School and Proffitt played the trombone in Alcoa High School’s first band.
Dobson went to war for a civilly divided country, and Proffitt chose to do the same with two physical deficiencies that could have excused him.
More photos can be found online at thedailytimes.com.
