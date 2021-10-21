Alcoa City Schools is hoping to lure part-time staff for its extended school Stars program by raising the starting pay to $12 an hour.
The Alcoa Board of Education approved the raise from $10.46 at this week’s meeting, raising the top pay for those positions from $14.77 to $16.96 an hour.
The Extended School Program called Stars is for children enrolled in Alcoa City Schools grades pre-K-8. “We provide a safe learning environment for children after school and on full days during school breaks. We reinforce the skills they are learning in the classroom in a fun, safe manner,” the district’s website states.
ACS also is looking at raising the pay for part-time food service staff from a starting rate of $10.20 an hour but delayed action to further study the pay scale.
Human Resources Director Selena Coker said the Stars program would like to have 10 part-time workers, but it has been difficult for the full-time director to fill all of the spots. If the program had more staff, it could accept more children, Coker noted.
Stars operates from 2:45-6 p.m. on school days and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during school breaks as a “safe environment” for children pre-K-8 to learn after school.
ACS employees will be seeing a bonus in their pay before the year’s end. The district is using some of the third round of funding from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to give full-time employees a $500 bonus before taxes and part-time workers $250.
During the meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19, the board approved the first or second reading of 15 policies, which are being updated to comply with state law or policy and recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association.
All of the policy votes were unanimous, except board member Steve Marsh voted against a Family Life Education policy, required by state law.
The board discussed during a work session Monday, Oct. 18, how Alcoa schools would meet requirements to teach about sexual health and human reproduction, and at Tuesday’s meeting Marsh thanked Keri Prigmore, director of attendance and coordinated school health, for the information she provided.
“We will have full transparency through the whole process,” Prigmore assured the board before Tuesday’s vote.
“All videos, activities and lessons will be open for the community to see,” she said.
The board also approved a calendar for the 2022-23 school year, with classes staring July 18 next year. Alcoa students will have two-week breaks in October, December and March, with the last day for students May 19, 2023.
